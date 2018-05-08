Rihanna reigns over the Met Gala in stunning Pope dress

Rihanna reigned over the religious-themed Met Gala with a stunning dress inspired by the Pope.

The Umbrella singer wore a heavily beaded Martin Margiela corset mini dress under a full skirt, coupled with a mitre-like hat.

Rihanna, who co-chaired the event alongside Amal Clooney, Donatella Versace and Vogue editor Anna Wintour, also wore a bejewelled crucifix necklace. Rihanna wore a dress inspired by the Pope while attending the Met Gala in New York City (Ian West/PA) Amal also turned heads when she arrived alongside husband George.

The human rights lawyer wore a rose-patterned skirt coupled with trousers in a look designed by British designer Richard Quinn. The skirt was so long George reportedly joked that the couple’s newborn twins were “hiding underneath”.

Amal and George Clooney attending Met Gala in New York City (Ian West/PA) Elsewhere, Kim Kardashian-West wore a skintight gold Versace dress while model Bella Hadid wore a leather and PVC gown complete with a gold cross around her neck. Singer Katy Perry stood out among the famous faces by wearing her own set of angel wings.

She teamed the feathered accessories with a gold Versace chainlink dress with matching thigh-high boots. Kim Kardashian-West wore a gold Versace gown for the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Nicki Minaj announced a brand new album on the red carpet, revealing the long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s The Pinkprint will be called Queen.

The album will be released on June 15, the rapper said.

Minaj turned heads in a devil-red dress paired with an elaborate headdress complete with mini crucifixes.

Ariana Grande told E! News that fans should expect the unexpected with her new music and wore a dress inspired by the Sistine Chapel and designed by Vera Wang. Ariana Grande wore a Vera Wang dress for the Met Gala (Ian West/PA Wire) Superstar Jennifer Lopez arrived in a Balmain gown featuring a large cross on the torso while co-chair and fashion royalty Donatella Versace wore a navy and gold dress of her own design.

And Donald Glover, who has been widely praised following the release of his music video for the song This Is America, was pictured wearing a smart tuxedo on the red carpet. Donatella Versace attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 in New York, USA (Ian West/PA) The Met Gala is one of the highlights of the fashion calendar.

The fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, chaired by Wintour, attracts some of the biggest names in showbiz and takes place on the first Monday of May every year.

Press Association