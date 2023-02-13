Rihanna lights up Super Bowl half-time performance – and reveals she’s pregnant with second child

Rihanna revealed she was pregnant for the second time during her highly anticipated headline slot at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The Barbadian singer chose not to bring on any special guests to join her at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

She kicked off the live performance, her first in seven years, suspended high above the stadium and dressed in all red.

With a knowing look to the camera she opened her jacket and stroked her pronounced belly, with fans speculating the move to be a pregnancy announcement.

The news was later confirmed by her representative.

Rihanna previously hinted that the performance would be a family affair, saying that it was “important” for her son to watch it.

In a separate interview with Total Access NFL, she said she was “thinking about bringing someone”.

Fans were treated to a selection of hits from her catalogue, including Bitch Better Have My Money, We Found Love and Umbrella, as well as two tracks she recorded with controversial rapper Kanye West – played back to back.

West, who has recently come under fire over a series of antisemitic remarks, featured on Run This Town, which was written by her former mentor Jay-Z.

Rihanna also sang on his track All of The Lights, which is included on 2011 album My Dark Twisted Fantasy.

Throughout the performance Rihanna commanded the stage, strolling up and down amid an army of dancers dressed in white hoodies and sweat pants – at one point stopping to touch up her make-up.

Strobe lights and fireworks punctuated the show, and the singer donned a long red coat to finish with hits Umbrella and Diamonds.

Famous faces spotted among the crowds in the 63,000-seat stadium included Jay-Z, Floyd Mayweather, Adele, and Sir Paul McCartney – who headlined the Super Bowl halftime show himself in 2005.

Rihanna previously said that the “biggest challenge” for the 13-minute show had been curating the setlist – creating around 40 versions.

Other hit songs included on Sunday were Only Girl in the World, Rude Boy, Work, Wild Thoughts.

Speaking ahead of the show, Rihanna said there was “something exhilarating” about the challenge of the performance, and that following the birth of her son she felt like she could “take on the world”.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world,” she said at the Apple Music pre-game press conference.

“You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world.

“So as scary as that was, because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all.

“And it’s important for me to do this, this year it’s important for representation and it’s important for my son to see that.”

Rihanna welcomed her first child – a boy – with partner Asap Rocky in May.