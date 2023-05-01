Rihanna ‘echoes’ Karl Lagerfeld ahead of Met Gala with black and white fur look

Rihanna has echoed a previous Channel collection when Karl Lagerfeld was creative director of the fashion house ahead of the upcoming Met Gala (Anthony Behar/PA) — © Anthony Behar

Rihanna’s latest fashion ensemble has appeared to echo a previous Channel collection when Karl Lagerfeld was creative director of the company ahead of the upcoming Met Gala.

The Barbadian superstar posted pictures on Twitter of her wearing a black and white fur look with an accompanying large hat, while also showing off her pregnancy bump.

She is seen in the pictures, coming out of what appears to be a New York restaurant and getting ready, while wearing the fur-style clothing that has a white dress that comes with a black and white jacket.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

It is not clear if Rihanna is wearing fake or real fur in the images.

On Sunday, Rihanna – who was also seen hugging her growing baby bump – also wrote on her post: “not even Monday.”

The 35-year-old confirmed she is expecting her second child with her partner, the rapper ASAP Rocky, during her headline slot at the 2023 Super Bowl half-time show following the birth of their son last year.

Fashion designer Lagerfeld died at the age of 85 in February 2019 and is being honoured at this year’s Met Gala on Monday, according to Vogue, ahead of a spring exhibition of his work at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

During the German fashion guru’s time at the top of Chanel, the fashion house launched their fake fur collection in 1994 which featured oversized black and white hats, skirts and large jackets.

They also look similar to the looks worn by Cruella de Vil in the 1961 Disney film One Hundred And One Dalmatians where the villainous character appears with her iconic black and white hair and oversized fur.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna previously made an eye-catching appearance at the Met Gala in September 2021, arriving last on the red carpet wearing co-ordinated outfits.

The pair are reported to have begun a relationship in 2020 and have until recently only been pictured publicly a handful of times.

Last year, Rihanna released the official music video for her single Lift Me Up, a a track recorded for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which later was nominated for an Oscar.

She last released solo music in 2016 with her eighth studio album Anti.