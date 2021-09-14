Rihanna and Asap Rocky make eye-catching Met Gala appearance

Rihanna and Asap Rocky made an eye-catching appearance at the Met Gala, bringing winter chic to the carpet (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rihanna and Asap Rocky made an eye-catching appearance at the Met Gala, bringing winter chic to the carpet.

The couple were the final celebrities to walk the carpet, according to Vogue, and turned heads in striking outfits.

Pop superstar and businesswoman Rihanna, 33, wore a black, over-sized coat dress, featuring a high collar and flared hem.

Rihanna wore a striking ensemble to the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rihanna wore a striking ensemble to the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

She completed the look with a matching hat.

Asap Rocky, 32, wrapped himself up in a multi-coloured blanket from designer ERL.

Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art after Vogue’s livestream of the carpet had finished.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky turned heads at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rihanna and Asap Rocky turned heads at the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Fans on social media had feared she would not make the event, despite it being announced she was hosting an after-party.

This year’s Met Gala theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Rihanna, who has been dating Asap Rocky since last year, is a regular Met Gala attendee.

In 2018, when she was a co-chair, she wore a papal-inspired outfit for the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.