Ricki Lake announces engagement to Ross Burningham

Ricki Lake has said she is “grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply” as she announced her engagement to partner Ross Burningham.

The chat show host and Hairspray star, 52, shared a picture of them together and wrote on Instagram: “Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news!

“I’m engaged! This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful.

“I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human.

“Our next chapter is sure to be a good one.”

She added a number of hashtags including “#heartopen” “#lifeisbeautiful” and “#thisis52.”

She told People magazine: “Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives.

“Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come.”

Lake was previously married to Rob Sussman, from 1994 to 2004, and Christian Evans from 2012 until his death in 2015.

Earlier this month she paid tribute to Burningham on his birthday, writing: “You have brought me so much joy and peace and laughs these last few months.

“I pinch myself, I am such a lucky girl. Thank you for choosing me. I love you.”

Lake took part in the UK singing show X Factor: Celebrity in 2019. She had previously taken part in the US series of The Masked Singer.

PA Media