Richie Sadlier confirms he is expecting first child with wife Fiona four years after being told they could not conceive naturally

RTÉ football pundit and author Richie Sadlier has confirmed he and his wife Fiona are expecting their first child.

The former Ireland international took to Instagram to share the good news

The couple, who were married three years ago, were told by specialists they could not conceive naturally but Sadlier took to social media to share the joyous news that he and his wife Fiona have conceived naturally.

“Four years after being told we couldn’t conceive naturally, and umpteen fertility consultations, scans, injections, embryo transfers, tears, hugs, and negative pregnancy tests later … I’m bloody delighted to share the news that my amazing wife @fionaward25 is now 15 weeks pregnant …. Naturally!

“I know everyone finds their own way through challenges like this, but we chose to speak openly to friends and family about what we were going through from day one, so we got their support when we needed it and the space when we asked for it.

“So grateful for all for the encouragement, support, solidarity and love we received along the way, and big hugs to anyone out there currently travelling the same path,” Richie said.

The couple received countless messages congratulating them, with many of Ireland’s best known broadcasters and sport stars sending messages of love.

Andy Lee, Evanne Ní Chuilinn, Craig Doyle, Jordi Murphy, Nicky Byrne, Síle Seioge, Ciara Kelly and Jacqui Hurley were among those extending their well wishes to the couple.



