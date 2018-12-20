Style Celebrity News

Thursday 20 December 2018

Revealed: Why Kate Middleton was left in tears during bridesmaid dress fitting with Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, left, and Kate with daughter Princess Charlotte at the wedding, right

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
United they stand: Kate, William, Meghan and Harry attending Christmas service at Sandringham last year. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2L), Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex react during the wedding ceremony of Britain's Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Owen Humphreys / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP/Getty Images)
(L-R) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as members of the Royal Family attend events to mark the centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a service marking the centenary of WW1 armistice at Westminster Abbey on November 11, 2018 in London, England
Royal wedding
JUST DON’T BE LATE: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge (centre) arrives with Princess Charlotte (right) and bridesmaids for yesterday’s wedding ceremony
Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday May 19, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Wedding. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Caitlin McBride

2018 still isn't finished giving us the best royal gossip we've had in years.

After months of rumours of a growing rift between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, which began back in April in the run-up to Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry, a new chapter to their compelling story has been added. Royal sources for most major publications with ins at Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate was "left in tears" after a bridesmaid fitting for her daughter Princess Charlotte, who was part of the tiny bridal party at this year's royal wedding. One thing that was left open was why.

Many speculated that because Kate had just given birth to son Prince Louis weeks before, she was particularly emotional (plausible), others took it as open season that Meghan was dictatorial when it came to the dress of a three-year-old (also plausible), but the most realisitic reason is a combination of both and PEOPLE confirms our suspicions in its latest issue.

"There was an argument between Meghan and Kate over the fit of Princess Charlotte‘s dress," the source said.

Royal wedding
Royal wedding

Another insider added: "There were very few fittings for the bridesmaids. Everything was left to the last minute, and it was really stressful for everyone involved."

At the time, the bride and groom were on edge dealing with the stresses of such a public wedding, but also Meghan's family drama, most notably when her father pulled out of walking her down the aisle just days before claiming he had a heart attack, just days after he was revealed to have been in cahoots with a paparazzi in order to create a more favourable of himself publicly.

There were tears and tantrums from both sides and the tensions prompted Harry to quip the now-famous line, "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets."

Online Editors

