Revealed: Why Kate Middleton was left in tears during bridesmaid dress fitting with Meghan Markle

After months of rumours of a growing rift between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, which began back in April in the run-up to Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry, a new chapter to their compelling story has been added. Royal sources for most major publications with ins at Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate was "left in tears" after a bridesmaid fitting for her daughter Princess Charlotte, who was part of the tiny bridal party at this year's royal wedding. One thing that was left open was why.

Many speculated that because Kate had just given birth to son Prince Louis weeks before, she was particularly emotional (plausible), others took it as open season that Meghan was dictatorial when it came to the dress of a three-year-old (also plausible), but the most realisitic reason is a combination of both and PEOPLE confirms our suspicions in its latest issue.

"There was an argument between Meghan and Kate over the fit of Princess Charlotte‘s dress," the source said.

Royal wedding

Another insider added: "There were very few fittings for the bridesmaids. Everything was left to the last minute, and it was really stressful for everyone involved."

At the time, the bride and groom were on edge dealing with the stresses of such a public wedding, but also Meghan's family drama, most notably when her father pulled out of walking her down the aisle just days before claiming he had a heart attack, just days after he was revealed to have been in cahoots with a paparazzi in order to create a more favourable of himself publicly.

There were tears and tantrums from both sides and the tensions prompted Harry to quip the now-famous line, "What Meghan wants, Meghan gets."

Online Editors