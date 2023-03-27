| 8.2°C Dublin

Revealed: The Hollywood stars scrambling to sell their homes ahead of LA’s new ‘mansion’ tax

Celebrities including Jim Carrey, Britney Spears and Kylie Jenner have all put their sprawling properties on the market in recent months Expand

Kate Ng

A number of Hollywood’s elite are reportedly in a hurry to sell their luxury homes ahead of April 1, when Los Angeles’ new “mansion tax” comes into place.

The tax, called Measure ULA, will require sellers of properties of more than $5m (approximately €4.6m) to pay a four per cent transfer tax.

