You can never have too much GAA paraphanelia...

Revealed: Harry and Meghan release gift-list from their Dublin mini-moon

Harry and Meghan have released their official gift list from their mini-moon to Ireland last July.

And it's safe to say the couple left with enough GAA goodies to keep them going for a few decades.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar gifted the newly-weds with a 'hamper of Irish produce', while Tánaiste Simon Coveney represented the Rebel County and presented the royals with a Cork jersey.

Welcome: Meghan Markle in Trinity College after her visit to the ‘Book of Kells’ in July 2018. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Not forgetting the Kingdom, Junior Minister for Sport and TD Brendan Griffin gave Harry and Meghan a Kerry jersey to add to their new county colours collection.

President Michael D Higgins added a Celtic twist to the couple's wardrobe, presenting them with a brooch and cufflinks.

The royal couple, who travelled to Ireland on their first trip abroad after their wedding last July, also received hurleys, sliotars, books, cardigans, a child's drawing, scarves and pocket squares, handbags and jumpers during the trip.

A more unusual gift included a framed image of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's names represented as molecules.

Meghan Markle visited Ireland in July. Picture: Gerry Mooney

The couple flew into Dublin Airport last July 10 and spent time in Dublin visiting Trinity College and the EPIC museum.

They also visited Croke Park attended a garden party at the British Ambassador's residence.

