'Rest in Peace Mammy' - Jedward confirm mother Susanna has passed away following long cancer battle

Twins John and Edward Grimes confirmed her death on social media with an emotional message.

They revealed that she had battled cancer for several years.

The 27-year-old stars wrote, "Rest in Peace Mammy. You live on through us. We will miss your smile.

"You shaped the character of who we are. Mammy lived with cancer for many years but was always full of life! You live on in our Memories and will always be alive in our hearts"

Rest In Peace Mammy

You live on through us

We will miss you and your smile

You shaped the character of who we are. Mammy lived with cancer for many years but was always full of life! You live on in our Memories and will always be alive in our Hearts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6esfCyjP59 — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) February 15, 2019

John and Edward shot to fame on The X Factor in 2009 and their mother was a major factor in their success as she was their manager.

They went on to release three albums and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother before representing Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2012.

The stars' many fans and friends took to social media to offer their condolences to the twins.

"You are certainly a credit to your wonderful mother. Susanna was someone I called a friend and loved and will always love very much. She had such a profound effect on my life," wrote one.

Another wrote, "I’m so heartbroken, she was such a beautiful and kind women! Sending so much love your way always here for you! Thank you for letting us all get to know her she will be greatly missed always here for you if you ever need anything sending so much love and prayers your way"

Susanna's final Twitter post was a simple heart emoji on February 12.

Online Editors