Ashley Cain has revealed that his baby daughter has died after a fight with a rare form of cancer.

The heartbroken former footballer and Ex on the Beach star paid tribute to eight-month-old Azaylia Diamond today, saying she will always be with him.

He said on Instagram: “Rest In Paradise Princess. I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”

Ashley’s partner Safiyya Vorajee also spoke about their devastating loss as she shared images of her cradling their daughter.

She wrote: “You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart.”

Mr Cain had been raising money for his daughter to be able to get specialist cancer treatment in Singapore.

Azaylia was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukaemia when she was just eight weeks old.

After a successful bone marrow transplant, her leukaemia had rapidly multiplied and she had gone into a full relapse.

He set up a GoFundMe crowdfunding page last month, telling donors he needed to raise more than £1 million to cover the costs of treatment and accommodation in Singapore, after doctors told him and Safiyya that it was the only option they had to save their daughter’s life.

Mr Cain wrote: “We don’t have time on our side and we may have to fly out within a matter of weeks.”

PA Media