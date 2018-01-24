Remember Cher Lloyd from X Factor? She's married and expecting her first child

The 24-year-old singer shot to fame on the 2010 series of the show, where she was mentored by Cheryl and enjoyed chart success both in the UK and US afterward. But she has keeping a relatively low profile in recent years and enjoying wedding bless with hairdresser Craig Monk, whom she wed in 2013.

The couple are expecting their first child together and Cher proudly shared a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram. "I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May," she wrote.

"We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all. "I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year.

"And now we're going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way," she finished. She will also be sharing new music after the baby's birth, explaining that she has consciously been absent from the public eye in order to "to focus on what really matters and get back to what I truly love doing."

Online Editors