Remember Cher Lloyd from X Factor? She's married and expecting her first child
Former X Factor star Cher Lloyd has revealed she's six months pregnant.
The 24-year-old singer shot to fame on the 2010 series of the show, where she was mentored by Cheryl and enjoyed chart success both in the UK and US afterward. But she has keeping a relatively low profile in recent years and enjoying wedding bless with hairdresser Craig Monk, whom she wed in 2013.
The couple are expecting their first child together and Cher proudly shared a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram.
"I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May," she wrote.
I know it seems like I’ve been quiet for a while but I wanted to take this opportunity to bring you all up to speed on what I’ve been up to over the last year. I decided to take some time away from the public eye to focus on what really matters and get back to what I truly love doing. As you all know, making music and singing is where it all began for me, it’s what makes me truly happy, and I wanted to get back to that happy place once again, enter the studio and focus on simply making great music for you all. I’m so happy to announce that I now have a collection of amazing new songs (that I cannot wait to share with you all!), but also, there’s another reason why I’m writing to you today and that’s because I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!! We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all. I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year. And now we're going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way! Thank you all for being so patient, as you now know, I’ve been a busy little bee but I promise it’ll be worth the wait! I’m excited for all that 2018 has in store for me and I can’t wait to see you all very soon! Cher x
"We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all.
"I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year.
"And now we're going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way," she finished.
She will also be sharing new music after the baby's birth, explaining that she has consciously been absent from the public eye in order to "to focus on what really matters and get back to what I truly love doing."
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Explainer: The influencer editing debacle - why is everyone is still talking about it and what the regulations are
- Louise Redknapp fears she 'won't have a husband to go back to' after marriage break
- Cheryl and Liam's first Christmas with Bear: Matching onesies, personalised stockings, and professional family photo shoot
- Barry Egan on Katy French: No angel, no icon - just a young woman who loved life