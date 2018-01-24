Style Celebrity News

Remember Cher Lloyd from X Factor? She's married and expecting her first child

Cher Lloyd attends the iHeart Radio Music Festival Village on September 21, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images for Clear Channel)
Recording artist Cher Lloyd attends the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards
Cher Lloyd finished fourth on The X Factor but has since enjoyed US chart success
Singer Cher Lloyd attends Star Magazine Hollywood Rocks 2014 at SupperClub Los Angeles
Recording artists Demi Lovato (L) and Cher Lloyd perform onstage during FOX's 2014 Teen Choice Awards at The Shrine Auditorium
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Former X Factor star Cher Lloyd has revealed she's six months pregnant.

The 24-year-old singer shot to fame on the 2010 series of the show, where she was mentored by Cheryl and enjoyed chart success both in the UK and US afterward. But she has keeping a relatively low profile in recent years and enjoying wedding bless with hairdresser Craig Monk, whom she wed in 2013.

The couple are expecting their first child together and Cher proudly shared a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram.

"I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May," she wrote.

I know it seems like I’ve been quiet for a while but I wanted to take this opportunity to bring you all up to speed on what I’ve been up to over the last year. I decided to take some time away from the public eye to focus on what really matters and get back to what I truly love doing. As you all know, making music and singing is where it all began for me, it’s what makes me truly happy, and I wanted to get back to that happy place once again, enter the studio and focus on simply making great music for you all. I’m so happy to announce that I now have a collection of amazing new songs (that I cannot wait to share with you all!), but also, there’s another reason why I’m writing to you today and that’s because I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!! We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all. I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year. And now we're going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way! Thank you all for being so patient, as you now know, I’ve been a busy little bee but I promise it’ll be worth the wait! I’m excited for all that 2018 has in store for me and I can’t wait to see you all very soon! Cher x

"We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all.

"I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year.

"And now we're going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way," she finished.

She will also be sharing new music after the baby's birth, explaining that she has consciously been absent from the public eye in order to "to focus on what really matters and get back to what I truly love doing."

