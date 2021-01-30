‘Relationship wasn’t the healthiest’ – Curtis Pritchard on his split from Maura Higgins and her new romance with ‘best friend’ Chris Taylor

Curtis Pritchard says his relationship with Maura Higgins was unhealthy.

The pair met on 'Love Island' in 2019 and dated for nine months before splitting in March 2020 but Curtis now believes their relationship was not good for either of them.

Speaking on 'Celebs Go Dating', he explained: "I've never ever thought I wanted to say bad things about anybody but my former relationship wasn't the healthiest shall we say.

"She wasn't my usual type, dead hot, fiery character and behind closed doors I'm a fiery character - in dance you have to be - and in the bedroom and stuff I am like that a little bit you know."

Maura is currently dating their fellow 'Love Island' star Chris Taylor and Curtis hinted at his feelings towards the romance as he discussed his relationship with Maura with love gurus Anna Williamson and Paul Carrick Brunson.

He said: "Then with Maura it started to go downhill a little bit. She is now in a relationship with her 'best friend' who came into 'Love Island' and stated that he fancied Maura."

Curtis previously admitted he was hurt by the romance, saying: "I feel betrayed by them both — two people I was very close to. When I saw the pictures, I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel hurt. I was upset. How long has this truly been going on for?

"If you look back on everything — and I am looking back on it now — I'm like, 'Curtis, all the signs were bloomin' there, why didn't you realise then?'"

Online Editors