Reese Witherspoon shares throwback snap ahead of Super Bowl
The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will go head to head in the Super Bowl.
Reese Witherspoon has shared a throwback photograph of herself in an American football shirt ahead of the Super Bowl in the US.
The image shared on Twitter shows the 42-year-old actress in 1992, when she was in her teens, in a top emblazoned with the words “Deer View” and the number “88”.
“Who’s ready for the #SuperBowl?” she tweeted, adding the hashtags “#putmeincoach #throwback #1992″.
Who's ready for the #SuperBowl? 🏈🙋🏼#putmeincoach #throwback #1992 pic.twitter.com/gz9BtU50qh— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 3, 2019
Several other celebrities have been getting in the mood ahead of the game, which will see the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams.
Model Karlie Kloss tweeted an old picture showing her being carried over the heads of some football players.
MOOD 🏈 (@TeenVogue, 2010) pic.twitter.com/n0TD6rdVkQ— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) February 3, 2019
And Chrissy Teigen gave fans a peek at the food she is preparing for the big event.
She shared a snap of one dish on her Instagram Story, which said “potato salad prep for football times”.
Press Association