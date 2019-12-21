Reese Witherspoon marks The Morning Show’s finale

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon shared a hug on the final day of filming for The Morning Show.

The Hollywood actresses starred together on the Apple TV+ drama, which is set in the world of morning television and deals with the fallout from a high-profile male presenter being accused of sexual harassment.

The tenth and final episode of the first season arrived on the streaming service on Friday and to celebrate the occasion Witherspoon paid tribute to her co-star.

Alongside a picture of the pair embracing, she said: “There are not enough hugs, heart emojis or words to express how much I cherish working with @jenniferaniston.

“She is one of the hardest working people I know.”

The 43-year-old Academy Award winner, who plays Aniston’s co-host on The Morning Show, thanked staff behind the camera for their work on the series.

“I am honoured to work among women & men who feel equally passionate about story-telling and collaborated on all levels to bring this show to life,” she said.

Witherspoon also paid tribute to survivors of sexual harassment.

She said: “To any survivors who related to the show on a deeper level – we see you and we stand with you.”

PA Media