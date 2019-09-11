Reese Witherspoon among celebrities remembering 9/11 attacks

Reese Witherspoon said the “heartbreak and devastation” of the September 11 terrorist attacks still “overwhelm” her as she joined other celebrities in remembering the victims of the tragedy.

Reese Witherspoon said the “heartbreak and devastation” of the September 11 terrorist attacks still “overwhelm” her as she joined other celebrities in remembering the victims of the tragedy.

The actress posted a picture on Instagram of several American flags as she remembered the 2001 attacks.

“I will #neverforget 9/11,” she wrote.

“The heartbreak and devastation still overwhelm my mind. I promise to continue to pay tribute to the men and women who lost their lives and for the people who worked hard to save others.”

Hollywood star Halle Berry shared a black and white picture of New York, writing: “New York – you are ever-changing, all-embracing and un-breakable.

“Today on 9/11, we honor the thousands who perished, the heroes who risked their lives and the city that remains resilient to this day. #NeverForget.”

Actor Jim Belushi wrote: “Never forget the innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001.

“And never forget the heroes and first-responders who ran into those burning buildings and didn’t come out.

“Today we remember.”

Actor Gary Sinise said on Twitter: “The faces of the the brave men and women who ran into those burning towers, never to return to their families.

The faces of the the brave men and women who ran into those burning towers, never to return to their families. We take some time today to remember them, to honor them and all who were lost 18 years ago, September 11,2001.

Never Forget. pic.twitter.com/Bk4dGKavCH — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) September 11, 2019

“We take some time today to remember them, to honor them and all who were lost 18 years ago, September 11,2001.”

PA Media