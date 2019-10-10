Rebekah Vardy has accused Danielle Lloyd of asking her husband to 'recruit' for her after her divorce.

Rebekah Vardy accuses Danielle Lloyd of 'getting Jamie to recruit for her' as Coleen Rooney spat wages on

Danielle was married to footballer Jamie O'Hara for two years and their marriage ended in 2014. She wed electrician Michael O'Neill last year. Since Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah of selling stories about her to The Sun over the years in a dramatic social media showdown yesterday, which she says was the result of months of subtle detective work. And now other wives and girlfriends are taking sides.

Lloyd jumped to Rooney's defence in a segment on ITV's This Morning in which she said she's had "run ins" with Rebekah in the past and said she "wasn't shocked" by the accusations.

Rebekah took to Twitter to defend herself, writing: "Danielle Lloyd making false claims on @thismorning that we have had ‘similar run-ins’ is utter bollocks. She is just fuming that I ‘didn’t get Jamie recruiting’ for her like she asked me to...

Danielle Lloyd attends the Pride Of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House, on October 30, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

"On a more serious note I’ve been inundated with messages from everyone but I’m not saying anything more until we’ve finished looking into this situation properly."

Danielle responded by saying "we are all entitled to our opinions" and "attacking me won’t take that away another low blow by you".

Rebekah is in her third trimester of her fifth pregnancy and cut her holiday to Dubai short in order to tackle the situation head on at home in the UK.

Coleen set the internet alight yesterday when she dropped a bombshell announcement claiming she had identified the source of a number of stories published about her. She has a public and private Instagram account, and on the latter she approved a small group of family and friends to view personal stories. She said she could identify that the source of some articles in The Sun was someone who was watching the Instagram posts on her private account and later deduced that it was Rebekah's account.

"For a few years now, someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing 'The Sun' newspaper of my private posts and stories," she wrote in a statement released across her social media channels. "After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion. To try and prove this, I came up with an idea, I blocked everyone from viewing Instagram except ONE account."

She said she allowed only Rebekah's account to see her private Instagram account in order to establish what information was released to the newspaper, and by who.

Rebekah Vardy has denied the claims.

Coleen continued: "Over the past five months, I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into 'The Sun' newspaper. And you know what, they did! The story about gender selection in Mexico, the story about returning to TV and then the latest story about the basement flood in my new house.

"It's been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to.

"Now I know for certain which account/individual it's come from. It's... Rebekah Vardy's account."

A spokesperson for Rebekah said she is consulting with her legal team over the accusation.

"It isn't true, she is now very upset and stressed so has passed it to her legal team to deal with. Such a shame that Coleen didn't just call her when she had her number."

