'Really exciting news' - Amy Schumer announces she is pregnant with her first child

The actress and comedian posted a photo on Instagram showing her and husband Chris Fischer’s heads edited on to the bodies of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who is also expecting, with a message directing fans to the page of journalist Jessica Yellin.

She wrote: “About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page. Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on.

“She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!”

Schumer’s friend Yellin, of the site NewsNotNoise.org, said in a video on her own Instagram page: “I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise.

“So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise.

“Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.”

She then shared a screen grab which included a note from Schumer saying “I’m pregnant” on a list of her candidate recommendations for voters for the upcoming midterm elections in the US.

Amy and Chris tied the knot on Valentine's Day this year, after only making their romance public the weekend before.

The wedding wasn't just a surprise for fans who had known very little of her new boyfriend Chris Fischer however, it also came as quite the surprise to her close friends too.

“Amy said, ‘Text me when you wake up, Chris and I want to get married,’" Amy's stylist and close pal Leesa Evans told People. "And then I called her when I woke up and she was like, ‘Let’s try on dresses today.’ It was literally that of spur of the moment.”

The bride and groom were joined by around 80 guests, including celebrity pals Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Aniston, Larry David, and David Spade.

Amy wore a beautiful spaghetti strap lace princess style Monique Lhuillier wedding gown for the wedding, and carried a bouquet of white and pale pink roses.

She wore her hair in a half up style, with loose curls around her face while her best women wore pretty ribbon-tied pink gowns with fresh floral crowns.

Later, the bride posed for photos with guests including pal Jennifer Lawrence.

"It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole," Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight. "— his vows were stunning. It's when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn't be happier for them."

