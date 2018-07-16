Reality TV star Farrah Abraham charged over scuffle with hotel security

Reality TV star Farrah Abraham has been charged over a scuffle with a Beverly Hills hotel security guard last month.

The 27-year-old was arrested on June 13 after being accused of attacking a security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel, hitting him in the face and grabbing his ear.

Los Angeles district attorney’s spokesman Ricardo Santiago said Abraham had been charged with misdemeanour battery and resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace office.

Farrah Abrahams was arrested in June (PA)

Her case is scheduled for arraignment on August 13.

Abraham’s publicist did not immediately return a message seeking comment, but has previously said the incident was a misunderstanding and has “been blown out of proportion.”

Abraham is known for her roles on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom, and appeared on the 16th series of Celebrity Big Brother in the UK.

