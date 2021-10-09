‘Real rollercoaster’ – Rosanna Davison reveals she suffered 15th miscarriage before pregnancy with ‘miracle’ twins

Rosanna Davison has revealed that she suffered a 15th miscarriage before she conceived her twin sons last year.

The model and author opened up about life with her husband Wesley Quirke and their children Sophia, Hugo and Oscar, saying: “it’s been a real rollercoaster.”

The couple went through 14 miscarriages before they welcomed Sophia via surrogate in November 2019.

The former Miss World said she was stunned to learn she was pregnant shortly her daughter’s birth.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show, Rosanna (37) said: “I was convinced that I was unable to carry my own baby, let alone two. I had been told by a doctor that I’d probably never have my own child and I had become very comfortable openly telling people that I was the girl that couldn’t have a baby without medical intervention, that was my identity.

"The irony. When I was actually here (on the Late Late Show) the last time, I was actually 10 weeks pregnant. The irony of me coming on here to say I couldn’t have a baby, while I was pregnant."

She continued to say: "I was feeling extremely tired, and little bits of nausea on and off during January and February last year. But I had a newborn. I was putting it down to the fact Sophia was a party animal and was keeping us up all night...

“The day after I spoke to you I started bleeding, and I felt 'hooray, something must be happening'.

“Three days later, I was changing Sophie and I got intense cramping and I had to sit down. It got worse and worse, I stood up to go to the bathroom and a huge amount of blood came out. I ran in a state of shock to the bathroom and curled up in a ball of pain. It ended up being my 15th miscarriage."

Rosanna said that she had “never got to the stage of hearing a heart beat in a scan before.”

She was over the moon to discover she was pregnant with twins in April 2020, she said: “It took me a long time to believe it would last.”

Rosanna said that she is loving her busy life as a mother-of-three.

She said: “Last November they came into the world, and it’s been a real roller coaster ever since.

"It’s as chaotic, and as messy, and noisy, and as fun as you would imagine, having three under-twos,” she said.

Her new book ‘When Dreams Come True’ was released this week and in it she details her journey to motherhood.

“I really wrote the book to offer some comfort, support and guidance to anyone who faces a battle with fertility with miscarriage with the loneliness and the trauma and even the stigma and silence that still surrounds it.

“It’s so important to have these open conversations to be able to support others going through it because when I had my first miscarriage in 2016, I was embarrassed I was really ashamed of my body and ashamed that I couldn’t carry a baby myself,” she said.

The Dubliner added: “It’s just so important to normalise the conversation and to speak more openly about it and to accept that infertility does affect an awful lot of people, women and men.”