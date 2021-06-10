Rosanna Davison has opened up about suffering from postpartum hair loss.

The model mum revealed that she lost “clumps” of her gorgeous blonde locks around her hairline and sides of her head after giving birth to twins Oscar and Hugo last year.

The 37-year-old and husband Wes Quirke welcomed their twin boys in November after Rosanna defied the odds and fell pregnant. Their eldest daughter, Sophia, was born a year earlier via gestational surrogate.

While the former Miss World is over the moon with her little family, she has opened up about suffering from postpartum hair loss after she stopped breastfeeding the twins.

After a trip to the hairdressers to get some highlights done, Rosanna posted an Instagram photo debuting her new do and said that she finally feels “confident again” now that her hair has grown back.

Captioning the post, she said: “That fresh colour feeling. Today was a good day! I took the morning off mummy duties to get fresh highlights, almost passed out at the sink. Then drank way too much coffee.

“After I stopped breastfeeding Hugo & Oscar, my hair started to thin out around the hairline and sides. Postpartum hair loss is common as hormone levels drop and although I was prepared for it after a twin pregnancy, it was still quite shocking to see clumps of my hair disappearing down the drain!

“It was only really temporary as it has mostly thickened back up again now - I also focused on getting plenty of iron, biotin, zinc & B-complex vitamins through diet and supplementation which seemed to help.

“It’s lovely to feel confident in it again. Thank you as always @ceiralambert @goldfeverhair,” she added.