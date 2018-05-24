Queer Eye returns in June and stars would ‘love’ to do UK version

Queer Eye returns to Netflix next month and the show’s stars would “love” to do a UK version.

The streaming service announced the US-based programme – hosted by Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France – will be back on our screens on June 15.

Queer Eye is a reboot of the early-2000s Emmy Award-winning makeover show Queer Eye For The Straight Guy and follows the hosts as they advise men on fashion, grooming, food and culture. Who gave us permission? 🤩 New episodes June 15 🌈 pic.twitter.com/6yp3r2HnpW — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) May 24, 2018 The cast took over Netflix UK’s official Twitter account on Thursday for a live Q&A with fans.

Asked if the hosts would like to do a UK series or a special one-off episode, Berk replied: “We would love to. We will keep you updated when we do.” .@LeilaZadz #AskQueerEye pic.twitter.com/U6iQIpPcU4 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 24, 2018 A fan asked what was Porowski’s favourite English thing France – who is from the UK – had introduced him to.

He replied: “Nando’s is probably my favourite thing I have tried in a very long time.” France then revealed he hopes to introduce the boys to Greggs bakery.

.@HiGirlsHiLouise #AskQueerEye pic.twitter.com/TKZ2ADOGjA — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 24, 2018 Season two of Queer Eye will be set in the US state of Georgia and see the crew try to improve the lives of eight “heroes”. The rebooted series returned earlier this year and was a critical success.

Queer Eye For The Straight Guy creator David Collins serves as executive producer for Queer Eye, along with producing partners Michael Williams and Rob Eric.

David Eilenberg, Adam Sher, Jennifer Lane and Jordana Hochman also serve as executive producers in association with ITV Entertainment.

Press Association