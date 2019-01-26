Pure Vanity: Saoirse Ronan stars in Vanity Fair anniversary edition splash

Saoirse Ronan is among a host of stars on the cover of Vanity Fair's 25th Hollywood issue.

She is joined by Nicholas Hoult, Rami Malek, Regina King and Yalitza Aparicio, alongside John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Tessa Thompson and Henry Golding.

Saoirse (24), who is currently appearing in the title role in 'Mary Queen Of Scots', is dressed in a knee-length silver chainmail-style dress, worthy of a red carpet.

While the women all appear in red carpet-worthy gowns, the men are all dressed in sharp suits without ties.

To celebrate the anniversary issue, the 11 subjects were shot by Oscar winning cinematographer Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki, who made a film of the rising stars.

Of appearing on the cover of the anticipated issue, Beautiful Boy star Chalamet said: “It’s a pinch-me moment.”

Meanwhile, BlacKkKlansman star Washington said: “I realised it’s not about me.

“It’s about somebody who looks like me in Kansas or North Carolina, Middle America or in the South, who sees a cover like this and will be inspired to change their environment.”

Last year the cover of the Hollywood issue hit the headlines when a photoshop mistake meant Reese Witherspoon appeared to have three legs.

In another image inside the issue Oprah Winfrey appeared to be posing with two arms by her side, while a third is gripping Witherspoon round the waist.

Irish Independent