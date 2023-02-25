| 5.2°C Dublin

Publishers across US drop Dilbert cartoon after ‘racist’ comments by creator

Scott Adams had said black people were members of a ‘racist hate group’.

Publishers across the US have ditched the Dilbert cartoon over &lsquo;racist&rsquo; comments by its creator Scott Adams (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Expand

By David A Lieb, Associated Press

Several prominent media publishers across the US are dropping the Dilbert comic strip after its creator described people who are black as members of “a racist hate group” during an online video show.

Various media officials denounced the comments by Dilbert creator Scott Adams as racist, hateful and discriminatory while saying they would no longer provide a platform for his work.

