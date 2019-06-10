'Psalm Ye' - Kim Kardashian West shares first close-up of baby son
Kim Kardashian West has shared the first close-up image of her new son, Psalm.
The US reality TV star shared the new picture of the baby on social media.
The snap was captioned: “Psalm Ye.”
Kardashian West and her husband, rapper Kanye West, welcomed Psalm via a surrogate in May.
After he was born, the star shared a picture of Psalm in a crib, but the new image offers fans a better look at the baby.
The couple are also parents to daughter North, five, son Saint, three and one-year-old daughter Chicago, who was also born via a surrogate.
Press Association
