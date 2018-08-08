Photographs of Christina Aguilera in Dublin have been doing the rounds on Twitter and she followed them up with her own Instagram and Twitter posts today, captioned: "Proud of my Irish roots."

'Proud of my Irish roots' - Christina Aguilera spotted on the streets of Dublin

While no performances of her upcoming Liberation tour have been confirmed for anywhere other than the US, fans have been speculating on Twitter that she is doing a secret show here.

Proud of my roots pic.twitter.com/XmawpKdXld — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 8, 2018

Aguilera broke onto the scene with 'Genie In a Bottle' in 1999 before following it up with the likes of 'Dirrty', 'Beautiful' and 'Ain't no other man'.

The 37-year-old's last tour was between 2006 and 2008 with her Back to Basics album and her upcoming Liberation tour is set to start in September.

So far only US dates have been confirmed for the tour.

