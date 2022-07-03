Proud mum Yvonne Connolly says new Love Island star Jack Keating is ‘so brave’

Love Island’s new Irish star Jack Keating’s proud mum Yvonne Connolly admits she will be eager to tune in every night to see how her son gets on in the hit show.

“We are very excited and we are looking forward to watching the show,” former top model Yvonne told the Sunday World last night.

“It’s early days so far, but we are so proud of him and he’s very brave.”

Yvonne confirmed she watched Jack’s entrance onto the show with five other new lads on Friday night.

“Keep your fingers crossed for him and we will see how he gets on,” she beamed.

Six new stunning girls will be unveiled on tonight’s show as they are sent to the main villa to join the boys, while Jack (23) will be hoping to turn the head of one of the original girls in the Casa Amor villa.

Yvonne – who married Boyzone star Ronan Keating in 1998 until they divorced in 2015 – admitted she was on tenterhooks in the build up to Jack’s entrance into the house.

“It was a hard secret to keep,” she chuckled. “Love Island has been providing entertainment and bringing the drama this season.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t take any more excitement Jack heads into Casa Amor.”

Jack is the eldest of Yvonne and Ronan’s three children – they have two daughters, Missy (21) and Ali (16).

Video of the Day

Ronan, who is currently on a solo tour, has two children from his second marriage to Australian TV producer Storm Uechtritz – son Cooper (5) and daughter Coco (2).

“Let’s go,” exclaimed the 45-year-old on the news Jack was entering the house, and he later shared a picture of him as a teenager in Boyzone with a current one of Jack looking similar.

“Which one’s Jack. Then and now @love island,” he wrote on social media.

Jack, who works in social media marketing, joined the show alongside five other boys as part of the programme's famous Casa Amor twist.

The twist sees couples in the Love Island villa split up as six new boys move in with the girls and six new girls move in with the boys as part of the ultimate relationship test.

Speaking ahead of appearing on the show, Jack said his famous dad would tune into the show to root for him.

“My dad is a singer, Ronan Keating. He will be watching when I'm on it for sure.”

“He's buzzing for me, me and my dad are very close, we're best mates,” he added.

Jack said he’s been single for almost five years and is looking for a spark.

Hopefully I'll get a connection with somebody and see what happens.”

The singer’s son said he is not afraid to step on some toes.

“I'm very competitive, for sure. I play rugby back home in Dublin and in London so I've definitely got that competitive edge,” he added.

Jack’s younger sister Missy Keating recently put rumours to bed that she was set to enter the show.

“I’ve heard the odd rumour,” she told sundayworld.com

“You’ll have to just tune in and see!” before clarifying: “No, you won’t [see me]. I’m only teasing!”

The 23-year-old isn’t the only celebrity offspring in the villa as football legend Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma (19) has been on the show since day one.

Dublin microbiologist Dami Hope is the only other Irish contestant in this series so far.

Jack said his family and friends describe him as a “lively guy” who is “great craic to be around, always up for a chat, always up for a bit of banter."

The Dubliner shared the news with his Instagram followers ahead of the show on Friday evening, writing: "Officially entering the villa of love #casaamor. Your new favourite Irish lad Jackoooo, will be on your screens @9pm tonight @loveisland @itv2

"The Keating clan reporting for duty to give you your live updates & best bits of our boyo. Ahhhhh so excited for this."