Proud mum Kate Middleton captures Princess Charlotte's first day at nursery

The two-year-old, who is fourth in line to the throne, was photographed at Kensington Palace before travelling to nearby Willcocks Nursery School.

Charlotte is pictured sitting down on some outside steps in the grounds of the famous palace and another standing as she holds onto a rail.

The young princess is wearing a scarf, coat and appears to have a rucksack on her back as she is photographed by her mother, Kate Middleton.