Style Celebrity News

Monday 8 January 2018

Proud mum Kate Middleton captures Princess Charlotte's first day at nursery

Kate Middleton snaps Princess Charlotte for her first day of school. Photo: Kate Middleton / Kensington Palace
Kate Middleton snaps Princess Charlotte for her first day of school. Photo: Kate Middleton / Kensington Palace
Handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Princess Charlotte taken by her mother at Kensington Palace this morning shortly before the princess left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School. Photo: Kate Middleton / Kensington Palace
Handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Princess Charlotte taken by her mother at Kensington Palace this morning shortly before the princess left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School. Photo: Kate Middleton / Kensington Palace

Tony Jones

Princess Charlotte's first day at nursery school has been marked by the release of two pictures taken by her proud mother.

The two-year-old, who is fourth in line to the throne, was photographed at Kensington Palace before travelling to nearby Willcocks Nursery School.

Handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Princess Charlotte taken by her mother at Kensington Palace this morning shortly before the princess left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School. Photo: Kate Middleton / Kensington Palace
Handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Princess Charlotte taken by her mother at Kensington Palace this morning shortly before the princess left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School. Photo: Kate Middleton / Kensington Palace

Charlotte is pictured sitting down on some outside steps in the grounds of the famous palace and another standing as she holds onto a rail.

The young princess is wearing a scarf, coat and appears to have a rucksack on her back as she is photographed by her mother, Kate Middleton.

Handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Princess Charlotte taken by her mother at Kensington Palace this morning shortly before the princess left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School. Photo: Kate Middleton / Kensington Palace
Handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of Princess Charlotte taken by her mother at Kensington Palace this morning shortly before the princess left for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School. Photo: Kate Middleton / Kensington Palace

The princess will be a full-time pupil at the nursery, which charges fees of just over £3,000 (€3,400) a term for pupils attending its Monday to Friday morning school, and employs lots of play as children learn.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Promoted Links

Independent Style

Also in this section