Proud mum Kate Middleton captures Princess Charlotte's first day at nursery
Princess Charlotte's first day at nursery school has been marked by the release of two pictures taken by her proud mother.
The two-year-old, who is fourth in line to the throne, was photographed at Kensington Palace before travelling to nearby Willcocks Nursery School.
Charlotte is pictured sitting down on some outside steps in the grounds of the famous palace and another standing as she holds onto a rail.
The young princess is wearing a scarf, coat and appears to have a rucksack on her back as she is photographed by her mother, Kate Middleton.
The princess will be a full-time pupil at the nursery, which charges fees of just over £3,000 (€3,400) a term for pupils attending its Monday to Friday morning school, and employs lots of play as children learn.
Press Association
Promoted Links
Related Content
- Glowing Kate Middleton shows her growing baby bump as she steps out with William and Pippa
- Pippa Middleton's description of her perfect breakfast is about as ridiculous as you'd expect
- Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit forced to cancel appearances over vertigo diagnosis: 'I thought I'd started early menopause'
- Denmark's Crown Princess Mary stuns in recycled raspberry cape gown
- Meghan Markle will reportedly have a maid of honour, not a chief bridesmaid, for royal wedding in May - and here's who it could be