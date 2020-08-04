Props and costumes from Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. going under the hammer

Props and costumes from Marvel’s acclaimed TV series Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D are going under the hammer (Prop Store/PA)

Props and costumes from Marvel’s acclaimed TV series Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. are going under the hammer.

More than 500 items from the show – which follows a peacekeeping and spy agency in a world of superheroes – are set to be sold at auction later this year.

They include a shotgun axe belonging to Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie, which has a guide price of between £7,600-£11,500, and Daisy “Skye” Johnson’s Quake costume, which is expected to fetch between £6,100-£7,600.

Robbie Reyes’s Ghost Rider costume is predicted to cost between £6,100-£7,600 while Melinda May’s Hydra outfit has a guide price of between £1,900-£2,600, the same as a light-up S.H.I.E.L.D. badge belonging to the character of Phil Coulson.

Other items available at the Prop Store sale include Mike Petersen’s Deathlok costume and Bobbi Morse’s Mockingbird outfit.

Each item comes with a certificate of authenticity signed by Prop Store and Marvel Entertainment EVP and creative director Joe Quesada, auctioneers said.

Chuck Costas, VP of business development & operations for Prop Store, said: “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D was an innovative series that brought together an original S.H.I.E.L.D team with Marvel favourites from the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe and pages of Marvel Comics.

He said: “We’re excited to able to offer Marvel fans a curated selection of the most iconic props and costumes from the greatest moments in all seven seasons of this classic television series.

“It’s amazing to see some of these gadgets and costumes in person… and now we’re giving people a chance to own them!”

The seventh and final series of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is airing now. The Prop Store auction will take place in November.

PA Media