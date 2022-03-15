‘Profoundly committed’ Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine

A cameraman for US network Fox News has been remembered for his “passion and talent” after he was killed while reporting in Ukraine.

Veteran photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, was killed on Monday in Horenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, after the vehicle he was travelling in was struck, the broadcaster announced.

British journalist Benjamin Hall, who was working for Fox News and was with Mr Zakrzewski, remains in hospital in Ukraine.

Such a fine man. Such a good friend. Such a fantastic war photographer and so much more. RIP Pierre Zakrzewski. pic.twitter.com/Q6KJKCuayI — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) March 15, 2022

Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott said: “Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for Fox News, from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria, during his long tenure with us.

“His passion and talent as a journalist were unmatched.

“His talents were vast and there wasn’t a role that he didn’t jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill.

On assignment with Pierre in Biarritz France, along with Jamie Nelson, Matt Leach and Bryan Cole. He was just the best. pic.twitter.com/zEEcLSHwlI — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 15, 2022

“He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet.”

Mr Zakrzewski was based in London but had been working in Ukraine since February.

Horrible news to report: Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was killed in the same attack that wounded correspondent Benjamin Hall. I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure. Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre's wife and family. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 15, 2022

In the statement, Ms Scott added that Mr Zakrzewski played a key role last year in getting Afghan freelance associates and their families out of the country after the US withdrawal, winning the Unsung Hero prize at the Fox News annual employee Spotlight Awards.

“Today is a heart-breaking day for Fox News Media and for all journalists risking their lives to deliver the news,” she added.

This is how I want to remember Pierre Zakrzewski.



Big smiles. Fantastic human being. Kind, generous & radiates an upbeat can-do energy. From Kabul to Kyiv, he never stopped wanting to help.



He was found dead alongside Ukrainian journalist, Oleksandra Kuvshynova. RIP



Miss you. pic.twitter.com/jaKg39zmtc — Marcus Yam 文火 (@yamphoto) March 15, 2022

It comes days after US filmmaker Brent Renaud was killed in Ukraine after Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

The 50-year-old, from Arkansas, was gathering material for a report about refugees when his vehicle was hit at a checkpoint in Irpin, just outside Kyiv.