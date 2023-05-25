Professor Green introduces Kate to his Nanny Pat at kinship carer celebration

The Princess of Wales sits beside Professor Green during a visit to the Foundling Museum in London (Tristan Fewings/PA)

Rapper Professor Green introduced the Princess of Wales to his Nanny Pat – and she had even bought a new blouse for the occasion.

The songwriter’s grandmother got up extra early to have her hair done on Thursday before being introduced to Kate at a support group session for kinship carers in London.

The princess also played with children on the floor as she met a group of carers at Saint Pancras Community Association in Camden who have been supported by charity Kinship.

The Princess of Wales with Professor Green and his Nanny Pat (far right) during a visit to the Saint Pancras Community Association in Camden (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Kinship care is when a child is looked after by their extended family or close friends if they cannot remain with their birth parents.

Professor Green, born Stephen Manderson, was raised by his grandmother after his mother gave birth to him at the age of 16.

He said his Nanny Pat was “very nervous” to be meeting the princess and had got her hair done beforehand and bought a new blouse.

The Princess of Wales with Professor Green during the visit (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The rapper added: “It’s the first time Nanny Pat met Kate, she was very nervous.

“My aunty had her up early to do her hair and bought a new blouse. She was very excited.”

The singer said his “kinship experience” began when a nurse handed him to his grandmother as a baby in hospital instead of his mother.

He added: “The nurse handed the baby to my nan as she looked more the age.”

Speaking about being brought up by his grandmother, Manderson said: “It was just the done thing. Family doesn’t necessarily mean two parents with 2.4 children. My home wasn’t broken.

“The amazing thing about charities like this is it’s focusing on early intervention, there’s things as a child I would’ve better coped with.”

The Princess of Wales with kinship carers and children in Camden (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Kate sat on a playmat and passed toys to children as she discussed the important role kinship carers play in a child’s development, the challenges they face and the support available to them provided by charities such as Kinship.

There are more than 162,000 children being raised in kinship care in England and Wales, many who have experienced trauma in their earliest years, and who benefit from family members or friends being able to step up and care for them.

Kinship supports more than 10,000 kinship carers in England and Wales each year through free training sessions, peer support groups, one-to-one support, an expert advice line and an online information and support hub.

The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Foundling Museum (Tristan Fewings/PA)

Dr Lucy Peake, chief executive of Kinship, said the charity is hoping to have 100 peer support groups by the end of the year.

Speaking of Kate’s visit, Dr Peake added: “It’s such a tremendous opportunity because kinship carers have felt quite invisible for many years.

“The princess coming to talk to them and recognise and thank them for what they do means so much for them here today but also to the wider community of kinship caters across the UK.”

Earlier, the princess visited the Foundling Museum to meet foster parents and people who have experienced the care system.

Kate is patron of the central London museum which tells the history of the Foundling Hospital which in the mid-18th century began caring for children abandoned by their mothers who could not look after them.

When the princess first arrived a lone protester held up a placard as her car passed but the person was kept some distance back by a police officer as she stepped from the car.