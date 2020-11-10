Production of third series of The Umbrella Academy to begin in February

Netflix has announced that The Umbrella Academy will return for a third series.

The superhero programme, which is based on comic books of the same name by former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way, will begin production for the new series in February in Toronto.

The Umbrella Academy tells the story of a dysfunctional family of superheroes.

Oh my god! We're back! Again! It's official. Production for S3 of The Umbrella Academy begins in February pic.twitter.com/tZxyezzCOc — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) November 10, 2020

Series two told the story of how the family time travelled to different years in an effort to escape an apocalypse.

The new series will feature 10 one-hour episodes and Juno star Ellen Page will reprise her role as Vanya Hargreeves.

Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore will also return to the programme.

A post on the programme’s official Twitter page said: “Oh my god! We’re back! Again! It’s official.

“Production for S3 of The Umbrella Academy begins in February.”

Way created The Umbrella Academy in 2007 alongside illustrator Gabriel Ba.

