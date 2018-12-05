Priyanka Chopra’s wedding to US pop star Nick Jonas was a big event, but its size relatively pales in comparison to the 75ft (23m) long veil worn by the bride.

Priyanka Chopra’s wedding to US pop star Nick Jonas was a big event, but its size relatively pales in comparison to the 75ft (23m) long veil worn by the bride.

Priyanka Chopra’s 75ft veil stole the show at her wedding to Nick Jonas

The Bollywood actress’ handmade outfit was designed by Ralph Lauren and is complete with a dress set with crystals, beads and paillettes, which took a total of 1,826 hours to complete according to Hello magazine.

But it was the veil, carried with help from five people following her, which stole the show.

The remarkable ensemble is only one of four wedding gowns Lauren has designed, the other three being for his close family members.

The 79-year-old also created the outfits for the groomsmen, flower girls, parents and ring bearers, yet it’s Chopra’s veil everyone is talking about.

priyanka’s veil.



that’s it, that’s the tweet — naafiaah' (@naafiiaah) December 4, 2018

Some marvelled at how the veil came into being.

Priyanka: I think want a veil.



Nick: ok how long?



Priyanka: *walks away*



Nick: wait...where are you going?



*10 mins later his phone rings*



Nick: where did you g-



Priyanka: That long. — Jarrett McCreary (@boogityfranklin) December 4, 2018

Others were reminded of a game from school.

Still can’t believe Priyanka Chopra’s veil pic.twitter.com/CpmrP33Cc7 — Arden Phillips (@pardenmoi) December 5, 2018

And some hoped their life could take influence from the clothing item.

May your bank balance in 2019 be as extra as Priyanka's veil — aleya (@aleyakassam) December 4, 2018

The veil is reminiscent of the one worn by Chopra’s close friend Meghan Markle at her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May, though at 16.4 feet (five metres) the new Duchess of Sussex’s veil was almost five times shorter.

(Danny Lawson/PA)

As a size comparison, Chopra’s veil is just shorter than the length of an average adult blue whale.

The couple held two glamorous ceremonies for their marriage at a palace over the weekend, to reflect their different backgrounds.

On Friday, Chopra and Jonas held a traditional Mehendi ceremony, a pre-wedding ritual where they both received henna tattoos.

A day later they were married in a Western ceremony on the lawn of the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, where the veil made its appearance, before exchanging vows again during a Hindu wedding on Sunday.

Press Association