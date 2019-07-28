Princess Stéphanie of Monaco's son Louis Ducruet marries Marie Chevallier in Monaco
Louis is the grandson of the late Grace Kelly
The late Grace Kelly's grandson, Louis Ducruet, has tied the knot with his college sweetheart Marie Chevallier.
The couple first met in 2011 in a nightclub in Cannes while attending the same business college and he now works as a recruiter for the soccer team Monaco AS while Marie is an events project planner.
They had two ceremonies over the weekend, the first a civil ceremony at the Prince's palace on Friday followed by a religious ceremony at the stunning Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate on Saturday.
It is the same venue where Louis' grandparents Grace Kelly and Prince Ranier were married in 1956.
Marie appeared to have three different wedding gowns.
Barcelona designer Rosa Clara shared images of two of the gowns on social media.
The first broke with tradition: a white silk crepe culotte jumpsuit with embroidered lace a tthe waist and an open back.
View this post on Instagram
Breathtaking Royal Wedding! First of all we would like to congratulate Marie Chevallier and Louis Ducruet, a charming and beautiful couple, we wish you all the best! Our designer Rosa Clará designed Marie Chevallier's wedding dress for her civil ceremony with Louis Ducruet, in Monaco. She chose a sophisticated, weightless silk crepe culotte jumpsuit with embroidered lace at the waist. The sleeveless design features a discrete V-neckline and an exquisite open back, to marry her love, Louis Ducruet! We can’t feel any prouder of taking part in this memorable day, thank you so much for trusting in us and for believing in our values. You looked outstanding! __ ¡Espectacular boda real! Nos gustaría felicitar a Marie Chevallier y Louis Ducruet, una pareja preciosa y encantadora, por su matrimonio. ¡Os deseamos todo lo mejor! Nuestra diseñadora, Rosa Clará ha diseñado el vestido de Marie Chevallier para su boda civil con Louis Ducruet, en Mónaco. Escogió un sofisticado y ligero vestido pantalón elaborado en crepe de seda y bordado con encaje en la zona de la cintura. El diseño, sin mangas, presenta un sutil escote en forma de V y una delicada espalda abierta. No podemos sentirnos más orgullosos de formar parte de un día tan memorable y de una boda tan emocionante. Muchas gracias por confiar en nosotros y en nuestros valores, ¡ha sido un placer! __ Special thank you to Bruno Bebert for this beautiful picture! __ #RosaClara #RosaClaraCouture #RoyalWedding #Monaco #BridalFashion
The second gown had a deep neckline and a short hemline under a tulle overskirt.
View this post on Instagram
It's celebration time! Impressive Marie Chevallier wore one of our unique designs as her second wedding dress for her church ceremony. She selected an amazing lace dress with a beautiful deep neckline, subtle beaded appliqués and a bold short hemline under a spectacular extra-soft tulle and embroidered overskirt - the perfect blend of striking statement, elegance and sophistication! A marvelous wedding full of love, charm and happiness. We have enjoyed so much the design of both dresses, it's been a pleasure. Congratulations once again! __ ¡Hora de celebrar! Rosa Clará ha diseñado el segundo vestido de la boda religiosa de Marie Chevallier. Hablamos de un vestido "two looks in one"; es un atrevido diseño corto y de pronunciado escote confeccionado con encaje y sutiles apliques de pedrería con una espectacular sobrefalda de tul extra suave y encaje bordado. ¡La combinación perfecta para arriesgar de forma elegante y sofisticada! Hemos disfrutado muchísimo de la creación de ambos vestidos para la preciosa boda real de Marie Chevallier y Louis Ducruet. ¡Enhorabuena nuevamente! __ Thank you Bruno Bebert for this special picture! #RosaClara #RoyalWedding #BridalFashion #Monaco
Atelier Boisanger also shared an image of the bride walking down the aisle in a more traditional gown of slik and embroidered Chantilly lace for her church ceremony, which the designer revealed took 300 hours to to create.
Louis is the eldest son of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and Daniel Ducruet.
