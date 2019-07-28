Princess Stéphanie of Monaco's son Louis Ducruet marries Marie Chevallier in Monaco

The late Grace Kelly's grandson, Louis Ducruet, has tied the knot with his college sweetheart Marie Chevallier.

The couple first met in 2011 in a nightclub in Cannes while attending the same business college and he now works as a recruiter for the soccer team Monaco AS while Marie is an events project planner.

They had two ceremonies over the weekend, the first a civil ceremony at the Prince's palace on Friday followed by a religious ceremony at the stunning Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate on Saturday.

It is the same venue where Louis' grandparents Grace Kelly and Prince Ranier were married in 1956.

Marie appeared to have three different wedding gowns.

Barcelona designer Rosa Clara shared images of two of the gowns on social media.

The first broke with tradition: a white silk crepe culotte jumpsuit with embroidered lace a tthe waist and an open back.

The second gown had a deep neckline and a short hemline under a tulle overskirt.

Atelier Boisanger also shared an image of the bride walking down the aisle in a more traditional gown of slik and embroidered Chantilly lace for her church ceremony, which the designer revealed took 300 hours to to create.

Louis is the eldest son of Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and Daniel Ducruet.

