Princess Eugenie takes centre stage at palace garden party in chic navy dress with 'LOVE' hat

It was Britain's Princess Eugenie's turn to shine at a Buckingham Palace garden party alongside her cousin Prince William and grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Eugenie, who recently moved onto the grounds of Kensington Palace with fiancé Jack Brooksbank, is taking a more central role in the family, and with Kate Middleton on maternity leave and Meghan Markle on honeymoon, she was allowed to shine.

The 28-year-old opted for a fit and flare navy shirt dress and a mesh hat by Misa Harada, with the world 'Love' embellished on the material. All eyes are on the princess over the coming months as she will exchange vows with her boyfriend of seven years in October in Windsor Castle, the same setting where Prince Harry wed Markle. "It is complete love, and there is room for all of them," a source told People when asked about any potential competition for their big days in the same year.

Princess Eugenie and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 31, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Eugenie detailed the romantic proposal, where former nightclub manager Jack got down on one knee with a pink sapphire ring. "The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said, ‘This is an incredible moment,’ and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years," she told BBC Radio One.

"I was over the moon. [It was a] complete surprise. But it was the perfect moment, we couldn’t be happier.” Jack added: "It was amazing. I love Eugenie so much, and we’re very happy."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London after they announced their engagement. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Online Editors