Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank announce they're expecting a baby in early 2021

Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank during a visit to the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital to open the new Stanmore Building on March 21, 2019 in Stanmore, Greater London. (Photo by David Mirzoeff - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are “very pleased” to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021, Buckingham Palace said.

A tweet by the Royal Family account said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

“The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”

Eugenie also shared the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of their hands holding a pair of baby booties.

"Jack and I are so excited for early 2021...." she wrote.

The royal is 10th in line to the throne, and her baby will be 11th, pushing her uncle, Prince Edward, down in the line of succession.

Princess Eugenie, who is a daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, married Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in October 2018.

Eugenie (30) works at a contemporary art gallery. The couple, who had dated for seven years, got engaged in January 2018 when Brooksbank (34) proposed during a trip to Nicaragua.

They married in the same venue used by Harry and Meghan.

