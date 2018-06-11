Prince George and Princess Charlotte had fun in the sun with their mother as their father played polo.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George are adorable having fun in the sun with Kate at Prince William's polo match

The Duke of Cambridge was taking part in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at Beaufort Polo Club in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, on Sunday afternoon.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte and Autumn Phillips and her children, Savannah and Isla, as her husband the Duke of Cambridge takes part in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club, Downfarm House, Westonbirt, Tetbury. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday June 10, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Polo. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The family outing came just a day after the Trooping the Colour ceremony to mark the Queen's official birthday which was followed by a gathering of the royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Kate, dressed in a light blue open shoulder dress from Zara and wedges, was pictured sitting on the grass with George and Charlotte playing next to her.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte, as her husband the Duke of Cambridge takes part in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club, Downfarm House, Westonbirt, Tetbury. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday June 10, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Polo. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Three-year-old Charlotte, sporting a sleeveless pink dress and holding sunglasses, was pictured skipping along barefoot. She was also seen relaxing in Kate's lap and climbing up a bank with her mother.

Princess Charlotte plays as her father, the Duke of Cambridge takes part in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club, Downfarm House, Westonbirt, Tetbury. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday June 10, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Polo. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

George, dressed in beige shorts and a navy t-shirt, was pictured playing with a toy gun, toy knife and handcuffs. The four-year-old prince is known to have an interest in the police.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her daughter Princess Charlotte, as the Duke of Cambridge takes part in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club, Downfarm House, Westonbirt, Tetbury. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday June 10, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Polo. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

On a visit to Finland last November, William met Father Christmas in Helsinki and was on a mission to present Santa Claus with a Christmas list from George, which featured one request - a toy police car. At a reception in March celebrating the Metropolitan Police, one officer joked William's children could join the police cadets, to which the duke is said to have replied: "Well he does like the police at the moment."

Prince Louis, who was born in April, was not with his older siblings at the polo match.

The baby prince was also absent from the Royal Family's balcony appearance on Saturday afternoon.

