Princess Charlene guzzling a magnum of champagne at the Monaco Grand Prix is the best royal photo of the week
Monaco's Princess Charlene is showing the rest of European royalty how it's done - and it involves lots of champagne.
The 40-year-old and her husband Prince Albert were the guests of honour at yesterday's Monaco Grand Prix, providing he most picturesque backdrop in all the destinations on the Formula One events calendar, and she was uncharacteristically relaxed as she guzzled some champagne with the winner Daniel Ricciardo on stage.
During the winner's presentation ceremony, the former Olympic swimmer had a taste before sharing the bottle with Ricciardo, who looked thrilled, while Albert on the other hand, did not.
The mother-of-two brought her signature understated style in a colourful midi-length dress by Akris, mastering the high-low fashion theme of the day. Countless superyachts have been lining the harbour in Monte Carlo all weekend for a bird's eye view of the races, not to mention some celebrity spotting - including supermodel Bella Hadid and NFL star Tom Brady.
Bella, who is a brand ambassador with sponsor Tag Heuer has been a regular guest for the last number of years and is normally flanked by an army of 20-year-old fellow Victoria's Secret models, but attended solo this year for her whistle stop trip.
Game of Thrones actors Liam Cunningham and Kit Harington, who is marrying former co-star Rose Leslie next month, were also spotted enjoying the VIP treatment.
