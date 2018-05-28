Princess Charlene guzzling a magnum of champagne at the Monaco Grand Prix is the best royal photo of the week

Independent.ie

Monaco's Princess Charlene is showing the rest of European royalty how it's done - and it involves lots of champagne.

https://www.independent.ie/style/celebrity/celebrity-news/princess-charlene-guzzling-a-magnum-of-champagne-at-the-monaco-grand-prix-is-the-best-royal-photo-of-the-week-36952916.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36952925.ece/f4516/AUTOCROP/h342/963066676.jpg