Monday 28 May 2018

Princess Charlene guzzling a magnum of champagne at the Monaco Grand Prix is the best royal photo of the week

Princess Charlene of Monaco drinks the winner champagne on the podium during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Supermodel Bella Hadid poses for a photo next to the Red Bull Racing team on the grid before the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco look on from the podium during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Race winner Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing is greeted by Princess Charlene of Monaco on the podium during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Race winner Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing shares his champagne with Princess Charlene of Monaco on the podium during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
NFL star Tom Brady and supermodel Bella Hadid pose for a photo next to the Red Bull Racing team on the grid before the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Supermodel Bella Hadid in the Pitlane before the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Model Bella Hadid in the Red Bull garage before the race REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
NFL star Tom Brady looks on outside the Red Bull Racing garage before the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Model Bella Hadid in the Red Bull garage before the race REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Actors Kit Harington and Liam Cunningham look on from the Red Bull Racing Energy Station during qualifying for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Actor Hugh Grant and his wife, TV producer Anna Eberstein walk in the Paddock before the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Liam Cunningham poses for a photo on the Red Bull Racing Energy Station during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham and Kit Harington pose for a photo on the Red Bull Racing Energy Station during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
Caitlin McBride

Monaco's Princess Charlene is showing the rest of European royalty how it's done - and it involves lots of champagne.

The 40-year-old and her husband Prince Albert were the guests of honour at yesterday's Monaco Grand Prix, providing he most picturesque backdrop in all the destinations on the Formula One events calendar, and she was uncharacteristically relaxed as she guzzled some champagne with the winner Daniel Ricciardo on stage.

Race winner Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Red Bull Racing shares his champagne with Princess Charlene of Monaco on the podium during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
During the winner's presentation ceremony, the former Olympic swimmer had a taste before sharing the bottle with Ricciardo, who looked thrilled, while Albert on the other hand, did not. 

The mother-of-two brought her signature understated style in a colourful midi-length dress by Akris, mastering the high-low fashion theme of the day. Countless superyachts have been lining the harbour in Monte Carlo all weekend for a bird's eye view of the races, not to mention some celebrity spotting - including supermodel Bella Hadid and NFL star Tom Brady.

Bella, who is a brand ambassador with sponsor Tag Heuer has been a regular guest for the last number of years and is normally flanked by an army of 20-year-old fellow Victoria's Secret models, but attended solo this year for her whistle stop trip.

Game of Thrones actors Liam Cunningham and Kit Harington, who is marrying former co-star Rose Leslie next month, were also spotted enjoying the VIP treatment.

NFL star Tom Brady and supermodel Bella Hadid pose for a photo next to the Red Bull Racing team on the grid before the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 27, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Liam Cunningham and Kit Harington pose for a photo on the Red Bull Racing Energy Station during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Monaco on May 26, 2018 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
