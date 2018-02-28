Style Celebrity News

Wednesday 28 February 2018

Princess Charlene dazzles in white gown alongside BOD in Monaco

Prince Albert II of Monaco walks on stage with his wife Charlene,Princess of Monaco during the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards show at Salle des Etoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo on February 27, 2018 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Laureus)
Princess Charlene of Monaco walks on the red carpet before the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony at the Sporting Monte-Carlo complex in Monaco on February 27, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Valery HACHEVALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Laureus Academy member Brian ODriscoll attends the Laureus Academy Welcome Reception prior to the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Yacht Club de Monaco on February 26, 2018 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Laureus)
Benedict Cumberbatch dances on stage during the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards show at Salle des Etoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo on February 27, 2018 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Laureus)
Benedict Cumberbatch and wife Sophie Hunter attend the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards at Salle des Etoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo on February 27, 2018 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images for Laureus)
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards at Salle des Etoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo on February 27, 2018 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Laureus)
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Brian O'Driscoll enjoyed a night of royally good entertainment, rubbing shoulders with some of the most famous faces in the world.

The retired Irish rugby hero (39) flew to Monte Carlo for the Laureus World Sports Awards at Salle des Etoiles, alongside Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco, who were special guests on the night.

Laureus Academy member Brian ODriscoll attends the Laureus Academy Welcome Reception prior to the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Yacht Club de Monaco on February 26, 2018 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Laureus)

Charlene dazzled in asymmetric white gown by Stella McCartney, accessorising with a pair of dramatic diamond earrings by Graff and Jimmy Choo shoes, as she joined her tuxedo clad husband for the ceremony, which honours international sporting achievements throughout the year.

The mother-of-two led the glamorous attendees, including tennis superstar Roger Federer and host Benedict Cumberbatch, who was joined by his wife Sophie Hunter.

You’re laughing with me right... #laureusawards

A post shared by Brian O'Driscoll (@13rianodriscoll) on

BOD attended the event solo, however, having brought his sister Susan Bradley as his guest last year, and wife Amy Huberman has just returned from London filming her latest project.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend the 2018 Laureus World Sports Awards at Salle des Etoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo on February 27, 2018 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Laureus)

