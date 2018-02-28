Princess Charlene dazzles in white gown alongside BOD in Monaco
Brian O'Driscoll enjoyed a night of royally good entertainment, rubbing shoulders with some of the most famous faces in the world.
The retired Irish rugby hero (39) flew to Monte Carlo for the Laureus World Sports Awards at Salle des Etoiles, alongside Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco, who were special guests on the night.
Charlene dazzled in asymmetric white gown by Stella McCartney, accessorising with a pair of dramatic diamond earrings by Graff and Jimmy Choo shoes, as she joined her tuxedo clad husband for the ceremony, which honours international sporting achievements throughout the year.
The mother-of-two led the glamorous attendees, including tennis superstar Roger Federer and host Benedict Cumberbatch, who was joined by his wife Sophie Hunter.
BOD attended the event solo, however, having brought his sister Susan Bradley as his guest last year, and wife Amy Huberman has just returned from London filming her latest project.
Online Editors
