Princess Beatrice is 'head over heels' in love with boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi

The 30-year-old has been dating the millionaire property developer for eight months, after being friends for several years. They were introduced by her cousin Prince William as students at the University of Edinburgh and have run in the same jet-set circle for more than a decade.

It's the first serious relationship she's had since her 10-year romance with David Clark ended in 2016 when it was believed he didn't want to commit to marriage.

Beatrice and Edoardo (34) made their first official appearance together in March at an event at London's National Portrait Gallery, but formalised their relationship - at least publicly - by attending Lady Gabrilella Windsor's wedding together in May.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the Portrait Gala at National Portrait Gallery on March 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, a royal expert said that Beatrice and her younger sister Eugenie are so well adjusted because of the support their upbringing afforded them, unlike their cousins Prince Harry and Prince William.

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty magazine and royal author, told People: "Beatrice and Eugenie have had a stability that William and Harry have found painfully lacking in their lives. Although their early childhood was not good, those girls have had a very secure upbringing."

Their parents Andrew and Sarah Ferguson divorced in 1996, but still live together as close friends at Royal Lodge.

Horse Racing - Royal Ascot - Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain - June 18, 2019 Britain's Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice arrive at Ascot

