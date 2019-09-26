Princess Beatrice announces engagement to property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Britain's Princess Beatrice and boyfriend of one year Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced their engagement.

Britain's Princess Beatrice and boyfriend of one year Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced their engagement.

Buckingham Palace released a statement today sharing the news that the couple will wed, in a ceremony that will take place next year.

The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Her Royal Highness Beatrice of York to Mr.Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi."

They became engaged earlier this month during a holiday to Italy.

A picture released by Buckingham Palace of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whose engagement has been announced

It's relatively early days in their relationship as the pair only made their first public appearance together at the National Portrait Gallery in March, but like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced their engagement after one year together, royals move at a different pace of life.

They have known each for years while Beatrice was in a 10-year relationship with Dave Clark and Edoardo was believed to be married to architect Dara Huang, with whom he has a two-year-old son Christopher Woolf, whom they refer to as Wolfie.

Things turned romantic last September and they were being formally introduced to one another's parents by October. Mozzi, who goes by 'Edo', has been a long-time friend of the family. His late stepfather Christopher Shale was a political adviser and close with former British Prime Minister David Cameron.

His connections are as upper crust as it gets: his father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, an alpine skier, and he has been CEO of real estate firm Banda for 12 years. Reports of an impending engagement have been following Beatrice and Edoardo for months now as the smitten pair were said to have fallen hard for one another.

And the fact that he had long-standing connections to the royals, including friendships with Princes William and Harry, his transition into royal life would be a relatively easy one.

It's been an exceptionally busy time for British royal weddings; Beatrice's sister Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank last October, months after Harry and Meghan exchanged vows at the same venue at Windsor Castle.

A picture released by Buckingham Palace of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whose engagement has been announced

Online Editors