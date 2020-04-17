Princess Anne warns young royals they aren't 'reinventing the wheel' in candid interview

The UK's Princess Anne talks to Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a reception for NATO leaders. Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Britain's Princess Anne has warned against younger royals attempting to "reinvent the wheel" when it comes to their duties.

One of the most famously hard-working royals who carried out 500 engagements in 2019, Anne was the original independent trailblazer in her family choosing not to give her children any HRH titles when they were born, allowing them some semblance of a normal life.

In celebration of her 70th birthday, the Princess Royals covers the new issue of Vanity Fair in which she gave a rare - but characteristically candid - interview reflecting on her life behind palace gates.

She said: "I don't think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it's often true, isn't it? You don't necessarily look at the previous generation and say: 'Oh, you did that?' Or: 'You went there?'"

"Nowadays, they're much more looking for: 'Oh, let's do it a new way' and I'm already at the stage, 'Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We've been there, done that. Some of these things don't work. You may need to go back to basics.'"

Anne did not name any young royals in particular, but it's believed to have been aimed at Kate Middleton and Prince William, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently left their royal roles to move to Los Angeles.

Both couples are establishing their own paths with charity and spoke of their respective desires to modernise the monarchy and its approach to philanthropy. But each has been accused of being 'work shy' completing significantly less engagements annually in comparison to their older relatives.

Earlier this month, Meghan and Harry recently announced the launch of their non-profit Archewell.

Anne also praised her parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for working into their nineties, saying they worked longer than she anticipated, but respects their ethic. Prince Philip retired in 2017. Before coronavirus lockdown in the UK, the British monarch continued a number of engagements, but no longer carries out international travel.

"I think both my father and my mother have, quite rightly, made decisions about, you know, 'I can't spend enough time doing this and we need to find somebody else to do it,' because it makes sense," she told the magazine.

"I have to admit they continued being there for a lot longer than I had in mind, but we'll see."

