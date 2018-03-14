Prince William reveals adorable details about son Prince George's dream job

The four-year-old royal's father, Prince William, met with winners of the Metropolitan Police Excellence Awards at a Kensington Palace reception on Tuesday and the 35-year-old prince - who was joined at the event by his younger brother, Prince Harry - revealed his son would love to be a police officer when he's older.

Police commissioner Jayne Richardson told William - who also has two-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte with his pregnant wife Duchess Catherine - there are more officers needed at Scotland Yard. She joked: "We are recruiting, actually, so if George and Charlotte are keen?"

Handout photo released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge of the Duke of Cambridge with his son Prince George on his first day of school

William replied: "[George] is obsessed, actually, by the police . . . cars, toys, everything." And William also spoke to cadet of the year, Nabil Laasid, who was honoured for completing almost 1,000 hours of volunteering last year, and the commissioner suggested the young royals could sign up to volunteer when they get a little older.

Jane said after the event: "We're only based just down the road in Kensington and I said to him 'Perhaps Prince George and Princess Charlotte could join the police cadets'. "And he said 'Well he does like the police at the moment'."

Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk past helicopters at the airfield in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/POOL

William's comments come after it was revealed in November that the only thing George had asked for for Christmas was a toy police car. The Duke of Cambridge had met with a Santa Claus during a trip to Finland and handed over a handwritten letter from his son, which featured a request just for the vehicle.

William said as he passed on the note: "I've seen you, and I had to give you this letter. He hasn't written down many requests, so I think one request is probably OK."

George had also circled that he had been "nice", rather than "naughty" that year, which William pointed out.

The Duke of Cambridge hands Prince George's Christmas Wish List to a man dressed as Santa Claus as he visits Esplanade Park's Christmas market in Helsinki, on the second day of his tour of Finland

"But he's been a nice boy, a nice boy," he said. Meanwhile, William's wife Kate Middleton recently revealed her husband - who is president of BAFTA - and son bond over their shared interest in film.

The duchess was overheard speaking to the director of Disney's 'Coco', Lee Unkrich, at the BAFTA Awards last month, saying: "I'm desperate to see it. Lots of girlfriends have been to see it with their kiddies and been really impressed with it. "They [George and William] are just getting into films now, George is four-and-a-half. 'Paddington' is definitely up there, and so is 'Coco' now.

"It's great obviously because of William's interest in film, it's great to have that father-son thing." William and Catherine also revealed in October, that the youngster relishes spending time in front of the screen at home, where he watches the kids' series 'The Octonauts', as well as 'The Lion King' and the 'Lego' movies. During a conversation with a young boy - which has been posted on Twitter - William was asked about his son's hobbies, and he replied: "He quite likes 'The Lion King'. We've watched that a few times.

"He's watched 'Octonauts'. Trying to keep him off the television is hard work."

Online Editors