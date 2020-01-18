Prince William and Kate Middleton plan visit to Ireland in March

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are looking into visiting Dublin, and are also considering going to Cork during their travels.

Prince William and Kate have yet to set a date, but it is understood the visit will take place in March.

Buckingham Palace did not comment on Kate and William's plans when contacted by Independent.ie.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Joe Giddens/PA Wire

However, it is likely the couples will follow a similar jam-packed itinerary as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did during their visit in July 2018.

The Sussexes' first day in Dublin involved a visit to the Taoiseach's office, and a reception at the British Ambassador's residence Glencairn later that evening.

The couple then went to Áras an Uachtaráin on the second day of their visit to meet with President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne, followed by a trip to Croke Park and the Famine Memorial by the River Liffey.

Meghan and Harry were later greeted by excited fans while walking through Trinity College, before stopping by EPIC, the Irish Emigration Museum.

Kate with a bouquet (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Their final stop was at Dogpatch Labs, where they spoke with some of Ireland's brightest young entrepreneurs.

If Kate and William visit Cork, they might choose to follow in the Queen's footsteps and drop by the English Market as she did while touring the rebel county in 2011.

Helping hand: The Duchess of Cambridge with Sorayah Ahmad (18 months) during a visit to a Khidmat centre in Bradford. Photo: Charlotte Graham/PA Wire

The Cambridge's plans to visit come as the palace has hit a number of controversies in recent months, including their plan to undergo a "period of transition" that will allow Meghan and Harry to move to Canada.

The Queen held talks with senior members of the Royal Family on Monday to discuss a new role for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple announced their wishes to step back as senior members or the Royal Family and become financially independent earlier this month.

In a statement, the Queen said: "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

"Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."





Online Editors