Prince William and Kate Middleton expected to visit Ireland in March

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to visit Ireland in March, with preparations being but in place for a trip to Dublin.

Sources told Independent.ie talks between Irish officials and Buckingham Palace are ongoing. Cork is also likely to feature as part of the visit.

Officials here usually get advanced notice of Royal visits and itineraries prior to trips for security arrangements to be put in place. However, these are currently at an early stage, said a source who added the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will “certainly” visit Dublin during their stay.

Cork has been the focus of talks about a second Irish city to be taken in as part of the trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip famously visited Cork’s English Market in 2011 during a State visit, the first by a reigning monarch for 100 years. This paved the may for numerous follow up visits by various member of the Royal family since including a mini-moon for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they married in 2018.

They visited Dublin on their first trip to Ireland as a royal couple just weeks after Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, travelled to Cork retracing the Queen’s call to the English Market.

A source with knowledge of the plans for William and Kate to travel to Ireland said Cork has been high on the Royals’ list since the Queen’s State visit.

“It is likely William and Kate will go somewhere else too [outside Dublin].

Kate with a bouquet (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Cork has been mentioned and that seems to be somewhere they like. Charles and Camilla were keen to go there after his mother went to Cork.”

The Department of Foreign affairs declined to comment on the impending visit. Buckingham Palace told Independent.ie it “generally” does not comment on such matters.

Helping hand: The Duchess of Cambridge with Sorayah Ahmad (18 months) during a visit to a Khidmat centre in Bradford. Photo: Charlotte Graham/PA Wire

The visit comes as Buckingham Palace prepares to undergo a “period of transition" that will allow Meghan and Harry to move to Canada.

The Queen held talks with her family last week to discuss a new role for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple declared an intention to step back as senior Royals and become financially independent.

Online Editors