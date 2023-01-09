Prince Harry has revealed a “wonderful Irishman” drove him through the Paris tunnel where his mother Princess Diana died, years later, as he tried to understand how she had died.

In an interview ahead of the official publication of his autobiography Spare, he told ITV’s Tom Bradby: “Everyone knows where they were the night my mother died. To sit in the back of the car and have this wonderful Irishman drive me through the tunnel at… it was almost impossible to lose control (in the tunnel.)”

This was the moment when Harry really questioned the role of the paparazzi, who had been pursuing Diana through the tunnel in August 1997.

“The people predominantly responsible for it all got away with it,” he said.

“So many people that are part of the British press that fuelled it, said things would change and they haven’t changed.”

Harry said he saw photographs of his mother “slumped on the back of the seat” after asking for evidence of her death.

“The idea that she’d been taken away and that William and I were now motherless, was something that I just couldn’t comprehend. I’d heard people talking about there being photographs.

“By this point, I was starting to understand the involvement of the paparazzi chasing her and to this day, I will remain eternally grateful for Jamie (his private secretary) for showing me, what he believed I needed to see, but removing the stuff that he knew I didn’t need to see.

“I don’t know where I’d be now if I saw the stuff that I wanted to see, that I demanded to see.”

Harry said in the images he saw the reflection “of all the paparazzi in the window” while his mother lay dying – the idea of which “still hurts”.

He said: “I saw the back of her blonde hair slumped on the back of the seat. There were other photographs, that would probably show my mother’s face and blood. And those, I assume were the ones that Jamie removed. And I’m grateful to him for that.

“I was looking for evidence that it actually happened, that it was true. But I was also looking for something to hurt, because at that point I was still pretty numb to the whole thing.”

He said there were “multiple occasions” when he was driving himself back into London when he had paparazzi “jump on the bonnet of the car”.

“I physically couldn’t see anything. When you’ve actually experienced the same thing, which you assume your mother’s driver was experiencing at the time, then it’s really hard to, I guess, understand how some people have come away with the conclusions of that night.

“And that the people that were predominantly responsible for it, all got away with it.”