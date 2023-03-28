| 12.1°C Dublin

Prince Harry says press intrusion on holiday ‘terrifying’ for ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry. Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville Expand

Prince Harry. Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville

Tony Jones

Prince Harry has described how his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy endured the “terrifying” experience of photographers swarming over their holiday destination after the Mail of Sunday published its location.

The Duke of Sussex said his former partner felt she was “being hunted” and he was “scared” she would end the relationship after the newspaper allegedly used “unlawful” methods to discover their break in Argentina.

