Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'take economy flight to French Riviera' for post-Christmas celebration

Prince Harry whisked his fiancee, Meghan Markle, to the French Riviera for a New Year break, it has been claimed.

The pair are said to have taken a scheduled, British Airways flight to Nice.

In a bid to avoid being spotted by other passengers, they boarded first and headed straight to the back of the plane, next to the rear toilets. They also took up three rows of economy seats, either side of the aisle, even though there were only themselves and three “edgy and nervous” bodyguards in their party, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry, 33, sat next to the window with a baseball cap pulled over his face, while Ms Markle, 36, sat next to him in a black beanie hat. The pair are said to have been met by armed officers from the French border police and are being protected during their stay by members of France's elite Service de la Protection, the police unit responsible for the protection of foreign dignitaries.

One told the newspaper: “It would have been offered and would have been non-negotiable. “After what happened to his mother in this country and the issue of terrorism, it would be insisted on even for a private trip such as this.”

The couple, who are due to wed in May, are said to have hired catering firm Table Talk for their big day, which was also used by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their 2011 wedding and by Pippa Middleton when she married last year. Kensington Palace declined to comment.

