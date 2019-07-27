Style Celebrity News

Sunday 28 July 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had nothing to do with 'rules for neighbours' at Frogmore Cottage - Buckingham Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Peter Nicholls/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look on during the pre-game ceremonies before the MLB London Series game between Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees at London Stadium on June 29, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Pool/Getty Images)
In this official christening photograph supplied by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose with their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor with the Rose Garden in the background at Windsor Castle on July 06, 2019 in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had "nothing to do with the content" of a meeting in which neighbours were reportedly issued with a list of rules, Buckingham Palace said.

Locals at a residents' meeting were told not to approach or instigate conversation with the royal couple and not to pet or stroke their dogs, according to The Sun.

The newspaper reported that people living near Harry and Meghan's Frogmore Cottage home on the Windsor estate were also told not to ask to see baby Archie or offer to babysit.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: "The Duke and Duchess didn't request this, didn't know about it, and had nothing to do with the content or guidance offered."

It is understood the meeting was one of the briefings which takes place regularly for residents on the estate, and the agenda would have included other matters.

The Sussexes' approach to privacy has made headlines after they decided not to reveal details of Archie's godparents following his private christening, and after a royal protection officer asked a Wimbledon fan, who was photographing Serena Williams, not to take pictures of Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie at a charity polo day in Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie at a charity polo day in Berkshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

PA Media

Related Content

Independent Style

Also in this section