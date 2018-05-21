Style Celebrity News

Monday 21 May 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expected to visit Ireland this summer

Kathy Armstrong

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to enjoy a romantic holiday in Ireland this summer, Independent.ie understands.

The happy couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Windsor on Saturday, which was watched by millions around the world.

Instead of jetting off on honeymoon they will return to their royal duties this week and are due to attend Prince Charles' 70th birthday party at Buckingham Palace tomorrow night.

The newlyweds will get to enjoy some quality time together when they finally enjoy their honeymoon this summer.

Well-placed sources revealed to Independent.ie that they will enjoy a flying visit to Ireland first before travelling further afield to continue with their celebrations.

"Harry and Meghan are set to fly into Dublin for a one-night stay in July," they said.

Independent.ie has contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs for comment.

